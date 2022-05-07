 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels: GameThread 29 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles play the second game of their three-game set in Angel Stadium at 9:07 PM ET, with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against Angels’ righty Michael Lorenzen. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Angels Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Angels

May 7, 2022 9:07 PM ET
Angel Stadium

Josiah Gray vs Michael Lorenzen

WEATHER: Clear, 72°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Dee Strange-Gordon

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Los Angeles Angels fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Angels site: Halos Heaven

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE ANGELS: N/A

LORENZEN VS THE NATIONALS:

