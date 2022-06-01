Washington Nationals at New York Mets: GameThread 52 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at New York Mets
June 1, 2022 1:10 PM ET
Citi Field
WEATHER: Cloudy, 68°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Luis García - SS
8. Riley Adams - C
9. Dee Strange-Gordon - CF
P. Evan Lee - LHP
LINEUPS:
LEE VS THE METS: N/A
CARRASCO VS THE NATIONALS:
