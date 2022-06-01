 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at New York Mets: GameThread 52 of 162

Washington and New York wrap up their three-game series in Citi Field at 1:10 PM ET this afternoon with Evan Lee in his MLB debut for the Nationals against Mets’ starter Carlos Carrasco. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
at New York Mets

June 1, 2022 1:10 PM ET
Citi Field

Evan Lee vs Carlos Carrasco

WEATHER: Cloudy, 68°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Luis García - SS

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Dee Strange-Gordon - CF

P. Evan Lee - LHP

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin Avenue

LINEUPS:

LEE VS THE METS: N/A

CARRASCO VS THE NATIONALS:

