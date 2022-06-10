 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 60 of 162

Washington and Milwaukee start a three-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nationals against Brewers’ lefty Aaron Ashby. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Milwaukee Brewers

June 10, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Aaron Ashby

WEATHER: Cloudy, 79°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Luis García - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

For a Milwaukee Brewers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Brewers site: Brew Crew Ball

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE BREWERS:

ASHBY VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

