Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 60 of 162

Washington Nationals
vs Milwaukee Brewers
June 10, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 79°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Luis García - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
LINEUPS:
