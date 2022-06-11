 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 61 of 162

Washington and Milwaukee play the 2nd of 3 in D.C. at 4:05 PM ET this afternoon, with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the home team against Brewers’ lefty Eric Lauer. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Luis García - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Patrick Corbin - RHP

For a Milwaukee Brewers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Brewers site: Brew Crew Ball

LINEUP:

CORBIN VS THE BREWERS:

LAUER VS THE NATIONALS:

