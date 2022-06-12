 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 62 of 162

Washington and Milwaukee wrap up their three-game series in D.C. at 1:35 PM ET with Paolo Espino starting for the home team against Brewers’ righty Jason Alexander. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Milwaukee Brewers

June 12, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park

Paolo Espino vs Jason Alexander

WEATHER: Cloudy, 70°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Luis García - SS

9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Milwaukee Brewers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Brewers site: Brew Crew Ball

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE BREWERS:

ALEXANDER VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

