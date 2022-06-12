Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 62 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Milwaukee Brewers
June 12, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
Paolo Espino vs Jason Alexander
WEATHER: Cloudy, 70°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Keibert Ruiz - C
8. Luis García - SS
9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
P. Paolo Espino - RHP
LINEUPS:
ESPINO VS THE BREWERS:
ALEXANDER VS THE NATIONALS: N/A
