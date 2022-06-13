Washington Nationals’ lineup for 1st of 3 with the Atlanta Braves…

Washington’s Nationals scored 19 runs on 28 hits in back-to-back wins over Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday, in which they were a combined 8 for 21 with runners in scoring position, but the offense came up with just a run on eight hits in a 4-1 loss to the Brewers in the series finale, going 0 for 6 with RISP and 10 left on base on Sunday.

“Today, we just didn’t come up with that big hit,” manager Davey Martinez said in his post game press conference following the third of three in D.C. “Twice bases loaded, only scored one run, we just couldn’t get that big hit today.”

As the fifth-year skipper said, the Nationals had their opportunities on Sunday. They put two on with one out in the first, but stranded both runners, loaded the bases with two out in the third but came up empty, and settled for just one run after loading them up with one one in the fifth.

“It didn’t happen today,” Martinez said. “And some days are like that. We know that. We got just one run out of two bases loaded [opportunities]. The last few days it’s been ongoing where we’re scoring multiple runs, so just one of those days, so let’s come back tomorrow and try to put some runs up early and often on the board, and we get a good start tomorrow.”

Martinez also talked, unprompted, about Juan Soto bunting his way on against the shift the first time up for one of the Nats’ two singles in the first.

“I did not have Soto bunt by the way,” he said. “Soto. Uhhh. He got it down, yeah, but...”

Martinez’s reaction to Soto’s bunt?

“I walked down the steps. There’s no analytics for that, right?” he joked.

Did he discuss it with Soto?

“No, he’s just playing the game. He saw an opportunity, thought he could get the ball down, it’s early in the game, and it was a good bunt, which, hey, like I said, these guys are — the thought process, you know, they’re starting to think about things a little bit.

“He figured he’s got two guys behind him, gets on base, start something off early, and really, I was semi-okay with it.”

