Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: GameThread 64 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Atlanta Braves
June 14, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Jackson Tetreault vs Max Fried
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 79°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - RF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. Luis García - SS
7. Riley Adams - C
8. Ehire Adrianza - LF
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power
LINEUPS:
TETREAULT VS THE BRAVES: N/A
FRIED VS THE NATIONALS:
