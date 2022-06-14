 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: GameThread 64 of 162

Washington and Atlanta play the second game of their three-game set in Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET with Jackson Tetreault starting for the home team against Braves’ lefty Max Fried. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Atlanta Braves

June 14, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Jackson Tetreault vs Max Fried

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 79°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - RF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Luis García - SS

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Ehire Adrianza - LF

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP

For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

TETREAULT VS THE BRAVES: N/A

FRIED VS THE NATIONALS:

