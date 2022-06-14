Atlanta Braves hit five home runs, beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 for 13th straight win...

TAY-troh vs ATL:

Jackson Tetreault, 26, and a 2017 7th Round pick by the Nationals, gave up seven hits and eight runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings pitched for Triple-A Rochester in his last outing before tonight’s.

The rough outing took the Ruskin, Florida-born righty drafted out State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, from a 3.15 ERA on the year up to 4.19, with his batting average against jumping from .217 to .231.

In 12 starts and 58 IP, Tetreault had 24 walks (3.72 BB/9) and 52 Ks (8.07 K/9) before he got the call to come up to make his first major league start.

Davey Martinez announced the choice of Tetreault as a fill-in for Stephen Strasburg after the series opener with the Atlanta Braves last night.

“We will start Jackson Tetreault,” Martinez said. “He was in Triple-A, he’s pitching well, so he’ll come up and start tomorrow.”

1st batter faced.

1st @MLB strikeout.



What a way to start your career.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/ede2MCcVKw — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 14, 2022

Tetreault struck out the first batter he faced, pounding Ronald Acuna, Jr. inside and up high with a 97 MPH, 3-2 sinker the Braves’ leadoff man chased, and he went to a full count in the next at-bat as well, then left a cutter/slider up that Dansby Swanson sent into the bullpen in left field for a 390-foot shot and a 1-0 Atlanta lead after the opening frame.

Three straight singles started the second, with Travis d’Arnaud, Marcell Ozuna, and Adam Duvall reaching base to load them up for Orlando Arcia, who lined out to right field for an RBI sacrifice fly, and a 2-0 lead. Michael Harris II popped out to short for out No. 2, then it was Ronald Acuna, Jr.’s turn, but he grounded out to third to end a 19-pitch second inning with 46 on his arm overall.

A leadoff walk to Swanson in the third, a one-out single by Matt Olson, and a three-run shot to left by d’Arnaud put the Braves up 5-0, with d’Arnaud hitting a hanging 2-1 slider out 398 ft. to left, before Ozuna followed with a solo shot, which went 432 feet, into the back of the left field bullpen for a 6-0 lead.

Orlando Arcia singled with two out in the third, and scored on a double to left-center field by Michael Harris II, 7-0.

It was 7-3 after three, and Tetreault gave the Nationals another inning, finishing a 15-pitch, 1-2-3 top of the fourth at 91 pitches overall.

Jackson Tetreault’s MLB debut: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks, 3 HRs, 91 P, 55 S, 4/2 GO/FO.

Fried vs D.C. Again:

Braves’ lefty Max Fried gave up seven hits and three runs (two earned) in 5 2⁄ 3 IP against the Nationals back on April 13th in Atlanta, in the second of back-to-back losses to start his ‘22 campaign, but since then the southpaw was unbeaten in 10 starts, going (6-0) with a 2.11 ERA, a 3.05 FIP, 11 walks, 60 Ks, and a .215/.251/.333 line against in 64 IP over that stretch, and in his last three outings before tonight’s, the 28-year-old starter had been particularly sharp, to the tune of a 0.90 ERA, a 3.34 FIP, four walks, 17 strikeouts, and a .219/.260/.315 line against in 20 IP.

Two of the three runs the Nationals scored against the Braves’ starter back in April came in the first inning of that outing.

“We just told them, ‘Hey, we got to get the ball up and we got to swing at strikes,’” Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez told reporters in discussing how his club attacked the pitcher that day.

“‘But be ready,’” he told his hitters. “Here’s a guy that tries to attack the strike zone early in the count to make you chase, so those guys did that early.”

Going up against Fried again tonight, five of six batters struck out as he retired the Nats in order in each of the first two frames.

Max Fried, 94mph Fastball and 88mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay. pic.twitter.com/EQ6eYpCgwL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 14, 2022

Riley Adams walked, however, and Ehire Adrianza and Victor Robles singled, loading them up with no one out in the bottom of the third, after the Braves went up 7-0, with five in the top of the inning. Adams scored on a grounder to third by Lane Thomas, 7-1.

A wild pitch from Fried allowed Adrianza to score as well, as Robles moved to third, 7-2, and César Hernández hit a sac fly to center to bring Robles in and make it a four-run game, 7-3.

Fried retired the Nationals in order in a quick, eight-pitch fourth, which left him at 76 total, and worked around a one-out single in a 12-pitch fifth, then the Braves added two runs in the top of the sixth to go up 9-3, and the lefty gave up a leadoff single by César Hernández and a two-out single by Maikel Franco, which set Luis García up with an RBI opportunity he cashed in with a line drive to center on Fried’s 104th and final pitch of the game, 9-4.

Max Fried’s Line: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks, 104 P, 68 S, 5/3 GO/FO.

Bullpen Action:

Andres Machado took over for the Nationals with the Braves up 7-3 in the top of the fifth, and the right-hander retired the side in order, but Orlando Arcia took him deep to left for a leadoff homer in the sixth, taking a 96 MPH 2-1 fastball for a ride, 8-3. Brian Harris II added to the lead with a solo shot to left-center off Machado in the next at-bat, 9-3.

Reed Garrett, called up as part of the roster shuffling today, made his Nationals debut in the seventh, and he worked around a two-out walk for a scoreless, 13-pitch frame. Garrett came back out in the eighth as well, and worked around a leadoff single and a two-out, HBP for a second scoreless frame. Still 9-4 Braves.

Francisco Pérez got the ninth for the Nationals, and gave up a run on a wild pitch with two on and two out, 10-4.

Nationals now 23-41