Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 66 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play five games in four days starting with tonight’s series opener in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET. Patrick Corbin starts for the Nationals against Phillies’ right-hander Zack Wheeler. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
National League Division Series Game One: Chicago Cubs v. Washington Nationals

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies

June 16, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin vs Zack Wheeler

WEATHER: Cloudy, 82°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Luis García - SS

7. Lane Thomas - CF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Ehire Adrianza - LF

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE PHILLIES:

WHEELER VS THE NATIONALS:

