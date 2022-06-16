Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 66 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies
June 16, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Patrick Corbin vs Zack Wheeler
WEATHER: Cloudy, 82°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Keibert Ruiz - C
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Luis García - SS
7. Lane Thomas - CF
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Ehire Adrianza - LF
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE PHILLIES:
WHEELER VS THE NATIONALS:
