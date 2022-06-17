Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 67 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies
June 17, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 86°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Luis García - SS
8. Riley Adams - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Joan Adon - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight
