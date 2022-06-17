 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 67 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play the second of five in D.C. and the first game of today’s doubleheader at 1:05 PM ET in Nationals Park, with Joan Adon starting for the home team and lefty Ranger Suárez going for the Phillies. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
St Louis Cardinals v Washington Nationals

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies

June 17, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Joan Adon vs Ranger Suárez

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 86°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Luis García - SS

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE PHILLIES:

SUÁREZ VS THE NATIONALS:

