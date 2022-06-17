 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 68 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play the second game of the doubleheader in D.C. today at 7:05 PM ET with Paolo Espino starting for the home team against Phillies’ lefty Bailey Falter. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Division Series - San Francisco Giants v Washington Nationals - Game Two Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies

June 17, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Paolo Espino vs Bailey Falter

WEATHER: Sunny, 88°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Luis García - SS

8. Ehire Adrianza - 2B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE PHILLIES:

FALTER VS THE NATIONALS:

