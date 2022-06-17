Washington Nationals’ lineup for first of two with the Philadelphia Phillies today in D.C.

“We gave them 30 outs today,” Washington’s manager Davey Martinez said following the Nationals’ 10-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies last night in the nation’s capital.

“We gave them six outs in one inning, you can’t do that when a team comes in swinging the bats the way they can swing.”

Patrick Corbin was almost out of the third, after throwing two scoreless to start the game, but an error started things rolling for the Phillies, who went on to score seven of their ten runs last night in a two-out rally.

Martinez lamented the fact it was two errors and a misplay in the third inning which turned the tide in what ended up the Nationals’ fifth straight loss.

“We’ve got to limit our mistakes,” he continued, “we got to go out there, we got to be ready, we’ve got to anticipate the ball being hit to us, catch the ball, and make the plays. Like I’ve always said, pitching and defense are going to win games for you. They really are. And baserunning. Hitting comes and goes. We put the ball in play, we hit, we can score some runs, but the rest of the game, we got to start playing consistently good baseball every game.”

The club has dropped five straight now, and the rough third took the air out of the ballpark and the team, at least it seemed, but there is plenty of baseball to play with the Phillies this weekend, so they have to put last night behind them.

“We got to just come back tomorrow,” Martinez said.

“We got to keep pushing and come back tomorrow and play good, clean baseball. We got two games tomorrow, let’s try to come out and play the first game clean and see what it gets us.”

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE FIRST OF TWO TODAY IN D.C.: