Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 69 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia play he fourth game of their five-game set in D.C. at 4:35 PM ET this afternoon with Josiah Gray on the mound for the home team against Phillies’ righty Aaron Nola. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies

June 18, 2022 4:35 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Aaron Nola

WEATHER: Sunny, 71°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Luis García - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE PHILLIES:

NOLA VS THE NATIONALS:

