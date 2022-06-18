Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 69 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies
June 18, 2022 4:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Sunny, 71°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Luis García - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE PHILLIES:
NOLA VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...