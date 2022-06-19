 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies: GameThread 70 of 162

Washington and Philadelphia wrap up their five-game series in Nationals Park with Jackson Tetreault on the mound for the home team against Phillies’ righty Zach Eflin. GAME TIME: 12:05 PM ET; FOLLOW: Peacock; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Philadelphia Phillies

June 19, 2022 12:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Jackson Tetreault vs Zach Eflin

WEATHER: Sunny, 71°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Luis García - SS

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Yadiel Hernández - LF

9. Lane Thomas - CF

P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Philadelphia Phillies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Phillies site: The Good Phight

LINEUPS:

TETREAULT VS THE PHILLIES: N/A

NOLA VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

