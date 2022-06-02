 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds: GameThread 53 of 162

Washington and Cincinnati start a four-game set in Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET with Joan Adon on the mound for the Nationals against Reds’ right-hander Graham Ashcraft. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Cleveland Indians v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Cincinnati Reds

June 2, 2022 6:40 PM ET
Great American Ball Park

Joan Adon vs Graham Ashcraft

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 76°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Luis García - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Cincinnati Reds fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Reds site: Red Reporter

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE REDS: N/A

ASHCRAFT VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

