Washington Nationals’ prospect Brady House still on the shelf…

WASHINGTON – The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a series on Tuesday in southwest Virginia and they will do so without a top prospect.

Infielder Brady House, drafted in the first round out of a Georgia high school last year by the Nationals, has not played since June 11.

“He’s injured a bit at the moment, a little banged up,” Fredericksburg manager Jake Lowery told Federal Baseball on Monday. “That’s all I can say. We will see what happens. We have had to hold him back so he can take care of himself.”

Jake Lowery - skipper for @FXBGNats - tells @federalbaseball today that INF Brady House is "injured a bit" and "banged up" and not with the team with the series slated to begin Tuesday @salemredsox. House (.278) was a first-round 2021 pick. "That's all I can say," Lowery said. — David Driver (@DaytonVaDriver) June 20, 2022

Lowery said House, 19, wasn’t on the bus as the Nationals headed to Salem, Virginia, on Monday. The series begins Tuesday with Andry Lara (1-4, 6.04) slated to start on the mound against the Boston affiliate.

As for House – he is hitting .278 in 176 at-bats with three homers and 31 RBI for Fredericksburg.

He hit .341 in April and then slumped to .180 in May. House is batting .260 this month and had two hits in each of his last two games against Lynchburg.

Lowery said House, as of Monday, was not on the Injured List.

Fredericksburg (32-31) won 4-3 on Sunday at Myrtle Beach as right-hander Mason Denaburg went three innings in his fourth outing of the season and gave up three walks.

He was drafted in the first round out of a Florida high school in 2018 by the Nationals.

He gave up one earned run to a team that is 44-19 this season. Denaburg has not gone more than three innings in an outing this year.

“I think he is ready to go past three innings in his next start,” Lowery said. “He didn’t have his best command but he was happy with how he is bouncing back in between starts.”

Lowery said that right-hander Jackson Rutledge, a first-round selection in 2019, is slated to start Wednesday at Salem. He is 1-4 with an ERA of 7.43 this year in the minors.

Encouraging @Nationals News down on the farm for Jackson Rutledge 4ip 1 hit 4k’s 0BB 50 pitches 35 strikes at @FXBGNats J.T. Arruda 3-3 4RBI 1 HR



Tim Cate 6.0 3 hits 81-49 at @WilmBlueRocks — Pete Medhurst (@PeteMedhurst) June 18, 2022

Outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa, 20, was 2-for-4 on Sunday and is hitting .310 with six homers and 39 RBI.

“He is doing it all with his glove and bat. He is still young,” Lowery said. “He has been great at the top of the lineup.”

Second baseman Viandel Pena, 21, was 3-for-5 at Myrtle Beach and has an average of .278.

“He is steady Eddie at the top or bottom of the lineup from both sides of the plate,” Lowery said. “He plays an above-average second base.”

Also on Monday, Fredericksburg pitcher Marc Davis was named the Carolina League Player of the Week after allowing no earned runs in five innings of work.