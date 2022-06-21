Washington Nationals shut out Orioles, 3-0 in first of two in Baltimore...

Fedde in OPACY:

Erick Fedde’s 5.74 ERA, 4.34 FIP, and his .295/.371/.361 line against in three starts and 15 2⁄ 3 IP in June pretty accurately sum up what’s been going on for the 29-year-old 2014 1st Round pick in his last few outings.

Last time out before tonight, he threw 111 pitches in 5 1⁄ 3 innings against Atlanta, and while his manager appreciated the effort, he said afterwards he thought Fedde could make more efficient use of his pitches with his stuff if he really attacked opposing hitters.

“Hey, look, I’m going to give props to Fedde because he battled, he battled all night,” Davey Martinez told reporters. “They fouled some balls off. The walks (3 BBs), the walks are — like I said before the game, and the 0-2 [counts], the 3-2s, he was 3-2 on a lot of hitters today, but he battled.”

Fedde took the mound tonight in Baltimore with a 1-0 lead, and worked around a single in a 14-pitch bottom of the first, then retired the Orioles in order, in a 17-pitch second, with the Nats up 2-0 at that point, before a 20-pitch third in which he worked around a leadoff walk.

In the fourth, he stranded a two-out single, in a 15-pitch frame, and he retired the Orioles in order in the sixth and seventh innings, throwing 31 pitches in what ended up being his final two innings of work.

He gave up just one walk, and two hits, in the outing, striking out just four, and inducing just six groundouts overall, but he held the O’s off the board in a two-run game...

Erick Fedde’s Line: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks, 97 P, 59 S, 6/4 GO/FO.

One quality start for Erick Fedde #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/xftmM8alrP — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 22, 2022

Lyles for the Os:

In three starts in June, O’s starter Jordan Lyles, 31, had a rough 8.22 ERA, with a 5.80 FIP, and a .333/.405/.576 line against in 15 1⁄ 3 IP on the mound, and the veteran right-hander missed his last turn in the rotation before tonight with a stomach virus, so he was going against the Nationals on eight days’ rest.

Lyles was, however, pitching at home tonight, where he had a 2.93 ERA in fives games and 30 2/3 IP this season, versus his 6.70 ERA in 41 2⁄ 3 IP on the road.

César Hernández just missed his first home run of the year, in the first at-bat against Lyles, taking the first pitch of the game to right and off the fence for a leadoff double, his 16th of 2022, and two outs later he scored from second when Nelson Cruz lined his 11th two-base knock of the season into the corner in left, 1-0 Nationals after a 1/2-inning.

This is your PSA that @ncboomstick23 is in the top 10 for All-Star voting#VoteNats // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/a0pFRchTIK — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 21, 2022

Keibert Ruiz doubled to lead off the second, lining a 1-1 changeup into the right-center gap and hustling to get there ahead of a strong throw in by O’s right fielder Anthony Santander. Yadiel Hernández walked to put two on with no one out in front of Maikel Franco, who took the second consecutive walk, loading the bases for Lane Thomas, who K’d chasing for out No. 1. César Hernández grounded into a potential inning-ending double play, but Rougned Odor threw wide of second after fielding the ball, and shortstop Jorge Mateo’s throw got to first base late as well, 2-0 Nats. Juan Soto popped out for out No. 2, and Josh Bell grounded out to second to end the threat as Lyles limited the damage.

Soto walked with one out in the top of the fifth, and took second on a wild pitch, and Josh Bell singled in the next at-bat, but both runners were stranded, and Lyles threw a 1-2-3 top of the sixth, then recorded one out in the seventh before he was lifted with a runner on...

Hays showing off the R A N G E ‍♂️#VoteOrioles | https://t.co/A07SpTMPb9 pic.twitter.com/50ho96PFxq — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 22, 2022

Jordan Lyles’ Line: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks, 92 P, 54 S, 6/5 GO/FO.

Bullpen Action:

O’s lefty Keegan Akin came on to face Juan Soto, lefty vs lefty, with a runner on and one out after Lane Thomas singled to start the top of the seventh, and got a line drive to right field from Soto for out No. 2, before Josh Bell K’d looking to end the Nationals’ half of the inning.

Kyle Finnegan took over for the Nationals with the visiting club up 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh, and gave up a 2-out double to right by O’s rookie Adley Rutschman, but stranded the only runner to reach base as he struck out three in a 21-pitch frame.

Akin retired the Nats in order in the top of the eight to keep it a two-run game.

Carl Edwards, Jr. got the bottom of the eighth, and the right-hander retired the O’s in order.

Akin got two more outs in the top of the ninth, but Lane Thomas took him deep on a first-pitch fastball, hitting his 8th of 2022 out to right to put the Nationals up 3-0.

Tanner Rainey struck out the first two batters he faced before Ryan Mountcastle extended the inning with a grounder to third Maikel Franco couldn’t handle. E:5. Rainey got the next out, however, retiring Adley Rutschman on a liner to first Josh Bell snagged. Ballgame.

Final Score: 3-0 Nationals

Nationals now 25-46