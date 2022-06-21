 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles: GameThread 71 of 162

Washington and Baltimore play two in OPACY starting with tonight’s matchup at 7:05 PM ET, which features Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nationals against Orioles’ righty Jordan Lyles. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v. Baltimore Orioles Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Baltimore Orioles

June 21, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Erick Fedde vs Jordan Lyles

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Lane Thomas - CF

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Baltimore Orioles fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Orioles site: Camden Chat

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE ORIOLES:

LYLES VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...