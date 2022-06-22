Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles: GameThread 72 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Baltimore Orioles
June 22, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 74°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Luis García - SS
6. Lane Thomas - CF
7. Yadiel Hernández - LF
8. Riley Adams - C
9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE ORIOLES:
WELLS VS THE NATIONALS:
