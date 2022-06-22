 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles: GameThread 72 of 162

Washington and Baltimore play the second of two in OPACY at 7:05 PM ET with Patrick Corbin starting for the Nationals against Orioles’ righty Tyler Wells. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Milwaukee Brewers v. Baltimore Orioles Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Baltimore Orioles

June 22, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Patrick Corbin vs Tyler Wells

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 74°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Lane Thomas - CF

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

For a Baltimore Orioles fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Orioles site: Camden Chat

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE ORIOLES:

WELLS VS THE NATIONALS:

