 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers: GameThread 73 of 162

Washington and Texas start a three-game set in Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET tonight, with Paolo Espino going for the Nationals against Rangers’ starter Dane Dunning. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
MLB Opening Day Postponed Due To Coronavirus Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Texas Rangers

June 22, 2022 8:05 PM ET
Globe Life Field

Paolo Espino vs Dane Dunning

WEATHER: Dry Heat, 99°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Texas Rangers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rangers site: Lone Star Ball

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE RANGERS:

DUNNING VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...