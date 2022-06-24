Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers: GameThread 73 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Texas Rangers
June 22, 2022 8:05 PM ET
Globe Life Field
WEATHER: Dry Heat, 99°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Luis García - SS
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Yadiel Hernández - LF
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Paolo Espino - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Texas Rangers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rangers site: Lone Star Ball
LINEUPS:
ESPINO VS THE RANGERS:
DUNNING VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...