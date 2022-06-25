 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers: GameThread 74 of 162

Washington and Texas play the second game of their three-game series in Globe Life Field at 4:05 PM ET with Josiah Gray going for the Nationals against Rangers’ lefty Brett Martin. FOLLOW: MASN 2; FS1; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Texas Rangers

June 25, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Globe Life Field

Josiah Gray vs Brett Martin

WEATHER: Dry Heat, 102°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - CF

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. César Hernández - 2B

8. Yadiel Hernández - LF

9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Texas Rangers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rangers site: Lone Star Ball

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE RANGERS:

MARTIN VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

