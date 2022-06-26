 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers: GameThread 75 of 162

Washington and Texas wrap up their three-game set with a 2:35 PM ET series finale in Globe Life Field, with Jackson Tetreault starting for the Nationals and Rangers’ righty Glenn Otto going for the home team. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Texas Rangers

June 26, 2022 2:35 PM ET
Globe Life Field

Jackson Tetreault vs Glenn Otto

WEATHER: Dry Heat, 99°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Lane Thomas - CF

7. Luis García - SS

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Riley Adams - C

P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Texas Rangers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rangers site: Lone Star Ball

LINEUPS:

TETREAULT VS THE RANGERS: N/A

OTTO VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

