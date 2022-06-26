Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers: GameThread 75 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Texas Rangers
June 26, 2022 2:35 PM ET
Globe Life Field
Jackson Tetreault vs Glenn Otto
WEATHER: Dry Heat, 99°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Lane Thomas - CF
7. Luis García - SS
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Riley Adams - C
P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP
LINEUPS:
TETREAULT VS THE RANGERS: N/A
OTTO VS THE NATIONALS: N/A
