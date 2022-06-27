Washington Nationals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 76 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Pittsburgh Pirates
June 27, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Clear, 81°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Luis García - SS
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Yadiel Hernández - LF
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Lane Thomas - CF
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Pirates site: Bucs Dugout
LINEUPS:
FEDDE VS THE PIRATES:
YAJURE VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
