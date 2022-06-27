 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 76 of 162

Washington and Pittsburgh start a three-game series at 7:05 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nats against Pirates’ starter Miguel Yajure. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Pittsburgh Pirates

June 27, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Miguel Yajore

WEATHER: Clear, 81°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Lane Thomas - CF

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Pirates site: Bucs Dugout

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE PIRATES:

YAJURE VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...