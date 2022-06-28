Washington Nationals vs Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 77 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Pittsburgh Pirates
June 28, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Patrick Corbin vs José Quintana
WEATHER: Cloudy, 79°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. César Hernández - 2B
7. Alcides Escobar - SS
8. Riley Adams - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Pirates site: Bucs Dugout
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE PIRATES:
QUINTANA VS THE NATIONALS:
