Washington Nationals vs Cincinnati Reds: GameThread 54 of 162

Washington and Cincinnati play the 2nd of 4 in Great American Ball Park at 6:40 PM ET with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against lefty Mike Minor. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Cleveland Indians v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Cincinnati Reds

June 3, 2022 6:40 PM ET
Great American Ball Park

Josiah Gray vs Mike Minor

WEATHER: Sunny, 79°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Lane Thomas - LF

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Riley Adams

8. Luis García - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

For a Cincinnati Reds fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Reds site: Red Reporter

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE REDS: N/A

MINOR VS THE NATIONALS:

