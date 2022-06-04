Washington Nationals make it two-straight with 10-8 win over Cincinnati Reds in GABP

Fedde vs the Reds:

Erick Fedde’s blow-up in Citi Field last time out before today was made more surprising by the fact he was going so well in May, with a (2-1) record in five starts and a 1.95 ERA, a 3.94 FIP, 14 walks, 23 strikeouts, and a .208/.304/.327 line against in 27 2⁄ 3 IP on the month, then he gave up eight hits, a walk, and six earned runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings on the mound against the New York Mets.

“Just a bad day for Fedde today,” manager Davey Martinez said after the game. “Guys came in from the bullpen and gave up some runs too, I mean, that’s a good-hitting team.”

“I told him today, I said, “Hey, look, some days you’re going to have bad days, we just got to forget about it, come back tomorrow and get your work in and get ready for your next start, I mean, that’s all you can.”

Looking to bounce back, Fedde took on the Reds this afternoon in Cincinnati, Ohio’s Great American Ball Park, but the Nationals’ starter ran into trouble early, with a leadoff single and a walk putting two on in front of Joey Votto, who almost hit his second three-run shot in two days, if not for Juan Soto, who made a leaping catch at the top of the right field wall...

Joey Votto had 335 homers.

Joey Votto still has 335 homers.@JuanSoto25_ // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/jmf3iAVONx — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 4, 2022

... but then with two out, and the bases loaded, after another walk, Kyle Farmer hit a 2-run single through the left side, 2-0 Reds after one.

Given a 3-2 lead to work with, Fedde pitched around a two-out single in a 10-pitch fourth which left him at 74 total, but the second of two singles he gave up in the fifth ended his outing with two on and two out and his pitch count at 86 overall...

Erick Fedde’s Line: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 86 P, 52 S, 8/4 GO/FO.

Mahle vs Nationals:

Reds’ righty Tyler Mahle bounced back from a rough outing against the Chicago Cubs (4 IP, 9 H, 3 BB, 8 ER) with a solid start against the San Francisco Giants (6 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 0 ER).

His sixth turn in the rotation in May left the 27-year-old, six-year veteran with a 4.88 ERA, a 4.58 FIP, 15 walks, 35 Ks, and a .190/.284/.379 line against in 31 1⁄ 3 IP for the month.

Mahle’s first start in the month of June began with three scoreless, which he completed on 44 pitches total, working around two hits and a walk, and preserving his nascent shutout bid with help from left fielder Tommy Pham, who threw César Hernández out at home as the Nats’ second baseman tried to score from second base on a two-out single to left by Lane Thomas.

Juan Soto ended the shutout bid in the first at-bat of the fourth, however, hitting a 1-1 split finger fastball out to center, 423 feet, and off the batter’s eye beyond the center field wall, lord that went far. No. 11 of 2022 for Soto, 2-1 Reds in GABP.

Juan Soto robbed Joey Votto in the first.

Juan Soto homered in the fourth.@JuanSoto25_ // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/9um8Jk77u3 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 4, 2022

Nelson Cruz singled after Soto’s homer, took third one out later on a Yadiel Hernández hit, and Keibert Ruiz walked to load the bases for Maikel Franco, who lined an RBI single to left field, 2-2, before Luis García’s sac fly to deep center put the Nationals on top, 3-2.

It was 7-2 in the Reds’ favor when Mahle came back out for the sixth and retired the Nats in order in a 19-pitch frame which left him at 104 total and ended his outing.

Tyler Mahle’s Line: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks, 1 HR, 104 P, 63 S, 5/4 GO/FO.

Bullpen Action:

Jordan Weems came on for the Nationals with two on and two out and the Nationals up 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth, and walked Kyle Farmer in a seven-pitch battle, loading the bases in front of Mike Moustakas, who battled for eleven pitches, fouling off five two-strike pitches before taking a 2-2 changeup up and in for ball three, 3-2, and then walking to force in the tying run on a fastball which got away from Weems, 3-3. Albert Almora, Jr. followed with a grand slam to left on a 1-1 slider up in the zone, 7-3 Reds, a 389-foot shot.

Paolo Espino retired the Reds in order in a 13-pitch sixth.

Alexis Díaz took over for the home team in the top of the seventh, and gave up a one-out double by César Hernández and a single by Lane Thomas, setting Juan Soto up, and Soto came through with a 3-run shot to right on a 94 MPH 1-1 fastball, hitting it 419 feet to right field for his 2nd of the game and 12th of the season, 7-6 Reds.

Juan Soto has homered twice today.



His last 7 hits have been for extra bases.@JuanSoto25_ // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/7l6hM2gNQY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 4, 2022

Carl Edwards, Jr. extended his scoreless innings streak to 11 appearances and 14 IP with a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh.

Tony Santillan got the eighth for the home team, and the hard-throwing righty gave up a one-out single by Maikel Franco, then uncorked a wild pitch which got away from catcher Tyler Stephenson and bounced into foul territory towards first, allowing Franco to run to third, before he scored on an RBI double to right by Luis García, 7-7. Lane Thomas walked, putting two on with two out for Juan Soto, who got a new pitcher, a former National, Ross Detwiler.

Soto stepped in against the lefty with runners on first and second, and K’d looking at a 2-2 cutter up and away from Detwiler for out No. 3. Still tied at 7-7.

Kyle Finnegan struck out the side in an 11-pitch, 1-2-3 frame in the Reds’ eighth.

One-time National and Bryce Harper nemesis Hunter Strickland came on for the home team in the top of the ninth, and Nelson Cruz singled to start the frame, then took third base on a hard-hit grounder to second by Josh Bell that second baseman Matt Reynolds deflected out into right field. Cruz took third on the play, and was replaced by Victor Robles. The fourth K of the game for Yadiel Hernández made it 1st/3rd, with one out, and Keibert Ruiz stepped in next and lined out to second ... but Maikel Franco came through with a two-out RBI single to left-center field, 8-7, and he took second on the throw in, but was stranded.

Luis García stepped in next, and hit a two-run single to right field, 10-7 after eighth and a half.

Tanner Rainey came on for the save opportunity, and gave up a one-out home run to right by Brandon Drury, 10-8, and a single by Tommy Pham in the next at-bat, bringing up Joey Votto, who popped out to left field, before Tyler Stephenson K’d swinging to end it.

Final Score: 10-8 Nats over the Reds.

Nationals now 20-35