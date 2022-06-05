 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds: GameThread 56 of 162

Davey Martinez sends Patrick Corbin out to the mound for the finale with the Cincinnati Reds, against Luis Castillo, as Washington’s Nationals wrap up their visit to Great American Ball Park at 1:40 PM ET this afternoon. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Cleveland Indians v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Cincinnati Reds

June 5, 2022 1:40 PM ET
Great American Ball Park

Patrick Corbin vs Luis Castillo

WEATHER: Cloudy, 81°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Lane Thomas - CF

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Luis García - SS

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

