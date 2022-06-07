 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 57 of 162

Washington and Miami start a three-game set in loanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET with Joan Adon on the mound for the Nationals against Marlins’ starter Edward Cabrera. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Tampa Bay Rays v Miami Marlins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins

June 6, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park

Joan Adon vs Edward Cabrera

WEATHER: Dome-y, 81°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Lane Thomas - CF

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Luis García - SS

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE MARLINS:

CABRERA VS THE NATIONALS:

