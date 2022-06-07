Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 57 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins
June 6, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park
WEATHER: Dome-y, 81°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Lane Thomas - CF
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Keibert Ruiz - C
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Luis García - SS
P. Joan Adon - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes
LINEUPS:
ADON VS THE MARLINS:
CABRERA VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...