Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 58 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins
June 8, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park
Josiah Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
WEATHER: Dome-y, 81°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Lane Thomas - LF
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Luis García - SS
7. Keibert Ruiz - C
8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE MARLINS:
ALCANTARA VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...