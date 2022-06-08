 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 58 of 162

Washington and Miami play the second game of their three-game set in loanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET with Josiah Gray starting for the Nationals against Marlins’ righty Sandy Alcantara. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins

June 8, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park

Josiah Gray vs Sandy Alcantara

WEATHER: Dome-y, 81°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Lane Thomas - LF

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Luis García - SS

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE MARLINS:

ALCANTARA VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

