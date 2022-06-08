Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 2nd of 3 with the Miami Marlins...

Washington’s Nationals have a couple three-game winning streaks now, but they haven’t yet been able to win a fourth straight.

Last night in Miami, the visiting club dropped a 12-2 decision, with Marlins’ starter Edward Cabrera and his 93-95 MPH changeup keeping Nats’ hitters at bay over six innings on the mound in which he gave up just a run on two hits and two walks.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Nationals.

“That guy would mix in some good pitches,” manager Davey Martinez said of his ballclub’s struggles against the Marlins’ right-hander.

“Threw a lot of changeups, a lot of breaking balls, kept us off-balance. [Nelson Cruz] had a good swing, I thought he hit that ball better. Lane [Thomas] seemed like he was on the ball pretty good all day.

“But other than that, he kept his changeup down, and it was very effective.”

Luis García, 22, connected for one of the two hits, and the only run the Nationals put up on the Marlins’ starter, hitting a 442-foot home run to right field in loanDepot park (at a speed of 113.4 MPH off the bat) in the sixth inning to break up Cabrera’s shutout bid. García’s shot was one of two hits on the night for the shortstop, who has mult-hit games in three in a row, and a four-game hit streak going, with hits in five of six since he was recalled from Triple-A last week.

“Smoked it,” Martinez said of García’s impressive home run.

“Hit the ball well. When he doesn’t chase, he’s good. He’s putting the ball in play. I like his at-bat against the lefty [Richard Bleier]. He got the ball up where he stayed up the middle, but he’s doing well, he’s playing really well.”

It doesn’t get any easier tonight. Martinez and Co. go up against hard-throwing righty Sandy Alcantara in the second of three in Miami. Alcantara, in two starts against Washington in his sixth big league campaign, has given up just two runs in 14 innings, walking four, striking 10 batters out, and holding Nats’ hitters to a combined .192/.283/.192 line. How will it go in the second game of three with the Marlins? We’ll find out at 6:40 PM ET.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S GAME WITH THE FISH: