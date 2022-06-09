Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 59 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins
June 9, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park
Stephen Strasburg vs Trevor Rogers
WEATHER: Dome-y, 81°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. Ehire Adrianza - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. Yadiel Hernández - DH
7. Riley Adams - C
8. Luis García - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Strasbunny - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes
LINEUPS:
