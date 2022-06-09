 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 59 of 162

Washington and Miami wrap up their three-game set in loanDepot park with Stephen Strasburg on the mound against Marlins’ starter Trevor Rogers in the finale. GAME TIME: 6:40 PM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins

June 9, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park

Stephen Strasburg vs Trevor Rogers

WEATHER: Dome-y, 81°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. Ehire Adrianza - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Yadiel Hernández - DH

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Luis García - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Strasbunny - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

STRASBURG VS THE MARLINS:

ROGERS VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...