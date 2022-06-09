Washington Nationals’ lineup for tonight’s series finale with Miami’s Marlins…

In a mid-May start against Washington in Miami, Marlins’ starter Sandy Alcantara retired the final 20 Nationals’ hitters he faced after giving up three hits and a run early in the outing.

Last night in loanDepot park, Alcantara, 26, tossed nine scoreless inning against Miami’s NL East rivals, on an efficient 105 pitches, 84 strikes, working around six hits in what ended up a 2-1 win for the home team in extras.

“Alcantara is — he’s the best in our league, I think, I really do,” Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez told reporters after his club struggled to get anything going against Alcantara again last night.

“I mean, he’s got good stuff. He was tough all night long, kept us off-balance, but, man, you’re not going to see anybody better than that right there. He was really good.”

The Nationals drove their ghost runner in in the top of the 10th, but the Marlins put two up in the home-half of the inning and took a second straight game in loanDepot park.

Martinez said after the game he was focusing on the overall effort by his team rather than the way it ended, with a close call at home reversed in Miami’s favor, and a ground ball up the middle bouncing off second to end the game in the tenth.

“I look at the whole game,” Martinez explained. “Like I said, we battled, we played well. We really did. We faced a tough pitcher today. I wish we could have scored more runs, but he was tough, he really was, just like I said, we had a couple bad breaks there at the end.”

Will the Nationals be able to put some runs up on lefty Trevor Rogers in support of Stephen Strasburg and avoid getting swept in the Marlins’ home? We’ll find out tonight in a late 6:40 PM ET getaway day start in Miami. Last time out against Rogers, the Nationals managed one run on two hits and two walks in six innings in late April...

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE 3RD OF 3 WITH THE FISH: