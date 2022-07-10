 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 88 of 162

Washington and Atlanta wrap up their three-game series in Truist Park at 1:35 PM ET with Paolo Espino for the Nationals and Ian Anderson for the Braves in the finale. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
National League Wild Card Game 1: Cincinnati Reds v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves

July 10, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Truist Park

Paolo Espino vs Ian Anderson

WEATHER: Rainy, 87°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - SS

2. Josh Bell - 1B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Ehire Adrianza - 2B

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE BRAVES:

ANDERSON VS THE NATIONALS:

