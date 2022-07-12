Washington Nationals vs Seattle Mariners: GameThread 89 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Seattle Mariners
July 12, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Rainy, 79°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Luis García - SS
2. Josh Bell - 1B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. César Hernández - 2B
7. Keibert Ruiz - C
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Lane Thomas - CF
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE MARINERS: N/A
FLEXEN VS THE NATIONALS:
