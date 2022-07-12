 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs Seattle Mariners: GameThread 89 of 162

Washington and Seattle play the first game of their two-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Josiah Gray going for the Nationals against Mariners’ righty Chris Flexen. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Seattle Mariners

July 12, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Chris Flexen

WEATHER: Rainy, 79°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - SS

2. Josh Bell - 1B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. César Hernández - 2B

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Lane Thomas - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Seattle Mariners fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mariners site: Lookout Landing

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE MARINERS: N/A

FLEXEN VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

