Washington Nationals vs Seattle Mariners: GameThread 90 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Seattle Mariners
July 12, 2022 6:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 89°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Josh Bell - 1B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Luis García - SS
6. Lane Thomas - LF
7. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Seattle Mariners fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mariners site: Lookout Landing
LINEUPS:
FEDDE VS THE MARINERS:
SWANSON VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...