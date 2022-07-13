 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs Seattle Mariners: GameThread 90 of 162

Washington and Seattle play the second game of two in the nation’s capital today at 6:05 PM ET with Erick Fedde going for the Nationals against Mariners’ righty Erik Swanson. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Seattle Mariners

July 12, 2022 6:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Erik Swanson

WEATHER: Cloudy, 89°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Josh Bell - 1B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

For a Seattle Mariners fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mariners site: Lookout Landing

LINEUPS:

