Washington Nationals swept in doubleheader with Seattle Mariners, drop 6th straight with 2-1 loss...

Fedde vs Seattle:

Erick Fedde put together a solid, five-start run between June 3 and July 3rd, with a 3.21 ERA, a 4.21 FIP, and a .196/.279/.320 line against in 28 IP over that stretch, with three earned runs or fewer allowed in each of those outings, but he got blown up last time out before tonight, when he gave up eight hits, three walks, and eight earned runs over three innings of work against the Atlanta Braves last weekend.

His manager said after the outing Fedde just couldn’t finish hitters, an issue they’ve talked to him about often this season.

“We just got to continue to talk to him about, ‘You don’t have to be so fine when you’ve got two strikes, just make a good, competitive pitch, and try to get them to swing,’” fifth-year skipper Davey Martinez said, “... and there’s times where he’s done that and was really good at it.”

Fedde was efficient in the early-going, with four scoreless on 46 pitches, working around a walk and three hits with eight- and four-pitch innings in the first and third, respectively, to keep his pitch count down.

A 15-pitch fifth, in which he stranded a two-out single, left him at 61 pitches overall, and he got one out in the sixth before he gave up the first run of the game, on a 90 MPH 2-1 cutter to Jesse Winker which ended up going out to right-center for a solo shot and a 1-0 Mariners’ lead. 404-foot shot for Winker’s 8th of 2022.

Jesse does it again! pic.twitter.com/Gl55587aLr — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 13, 2022

Two singles (and a wild pitch) around a walk loaded the bases with Mariners and ended the outing for Fedde in the top of the sixth..

Erick Fedde’s Line: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR, 85 P, 46 S, 6/4 GO/FO.

Swanson And Co. vs D.C.:

In 23 games and 22 2⁄ 3 IP out of the bullpen for the Mariners this season, right-hander Erik Swanson has put up a 0.79 ERA, 2.10 FIP, five walks, 32 strikeouts, and a .181/.227/.289 line against. He was tabbed as an opener for the nightcap of today’s doubleheader, with lefty Tommy Milone expected to follow on the mound.

Swanson gave Seattle two scoreless on 25 pitches before they turned to Milone in a 0-0 game. Milone got a double play out of Victor Robles after a one-out walk to Tres Barrera, keeping it scoreless after three with a 14-pitch bottom of the third, and he needed nine pitches to get through a 1-2-3 fourth.

Nelson Cruz singled to start the Nationals’ fifth, but was forced out at second on a ground ball off Luis García’s bat, then García was thrown out trying to steal second, before a Lane Thomas double, then Thomas was stranded when Ehire Adrianza lined out to right.

Milone returned to the mound with a 2-0 lead in the sixth, and gave up a one-out single by Victor Robles and a walk to César Hernández before he was lifted...

Bullpen Action:

Steve Cishek inherited a bases-loaded, 1-out jam from Erick Fedde in the top of the sixth, and the right-hander limited the damage, giving up a sac fly, 2-0, and hitting a batter but getting out of the inning with just the one inherited runner scoring.

Mariners’ righty Matt Brash inherited a two-on, one-out situation in the Nationals’ sixth, and the reliever got an inning-ending double play out of Josh Bell with the third pitch he threw, still 2-0 Mariners.

Brash returned to the mound in the bottom of the seventh, and gave up a two-out single by Luis García, and a walk to Lane Thomas, earning him a mound visit from Seattle’s pitching coach, after which he walked Ehire Adrianza to load the bases with two out.

Keibert Ruiz got a pinch hit at-bat, and the Mariners went to the pen for Diego Castillo, who got Ruiz swinging to end the threat and keep it a 2-0 game in Seattle’s favor.

Jordan Weems needed 15 pitches in a 1-2-3 top of the eighth.

Castillo got an inning-ending double play on a Josh Bell liner to first after he issued a one-out walk to César Hernández.

Erasmo Ramírez kept it a 2-0 game with a scoreless top of the ninth, working around a leadoff single.

Paul Sewald came on for the save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth and gave up a 444-foot leadoff home run to right by Juan Soto, who hit it into the upper deck in right. Moonshot. No. 19 of 2022. 2-1 Mariners.

Juan Soto homers in the 9th for the second time today. pic.twitter.com/RbtLQCcJRB — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 14, 2022

Lane Thomas singled to left with two down to keep hope alive, but Ehire Adrianza K’d swinging to end the game.

Final Score: 2-1 Mariners

Nationals now 30-60