Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: GameThread 91 of 162

Washington and Atlanta play the first of four in Nationals Park at 7:05 PM ET tonight, with Aníbal Sánchez on the mound for the home team against righty Kyle Wright. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
National League Division Series Game One: Chicago Cubs v. Washington Nationals

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Atlanta Braves

July 14, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs Kyle Wright

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 85°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Luis García - SS

2. Josh Bell - 1B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. César Hernández - 2B

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Lane Thomas - CF

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

• LINKS:

For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE BRAVES:

WRIGHT VS THE NATIONALS:

