Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: GameThread 91 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Atlanta Braves
July 14, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 85°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Luis García - SS
2. Josh Bell - 1B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. César Hernández - 2B
8. Maikel Franco - 3B
9. Lane Thomas - CF
P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power
