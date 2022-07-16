 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: GameThread 93 of 162

Washington and Atlanta play the third game of their four-game set in D.C. at 4:05 PM ET this afternoon with Paolo Espino going for the Nationals against Braves’ lefty Max Fried. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Atlanta Braves

July 16, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Paolo Espino vs Max Fried

WEATHER: Rainy, 83°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - LF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - DH

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Alcides Escobar - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Paolo Espino - RHP

• LINKS:

For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE BRAVES:

FRIED VS THE NATIONALS:

