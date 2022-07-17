Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: GameThread 94 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Atlanta Braves
July 17, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
Erasmo Ramírez vs Spencer Strider
WEATHER: Rainy, 86°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - LF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Keibert Ruiz - DH
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Alcides Escobar - SS
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Erasmo Ramírez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For an Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power
LINEUPS:
RAMÍREZ VS THE BRAVES:
STRIDER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...