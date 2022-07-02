 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 80 of 162

Washington’s Nationals and Miami’s Marlins play the second game of their four-game 4th of July weekend series at 4:05 PM ET today with Jackson Tetreault going for the home team against Daniel Castano for the visitors. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Will Newton/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins

July 2, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Jackson Tetreault vs Daniel Castano

WEATHER: Rainy, 87°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Luis García - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

TETREAULT VS THE MARLINS: N/A

CASTANO VS THE NATIONALS:

