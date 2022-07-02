Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 80 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins
July 2, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Jackson Tetreault vs Daniel Castano
WEATHER: Rainy, 87°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. Lane Thomas - LF
7. Luis García - SS
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Jackson Tetreault - RHP
LINEUPS:
TETREAULT VS THE MARLINS: N/A
CASTANO VS THE NATIONALS:
