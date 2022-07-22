 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks: GameThread 95 of 162

Washington and Arizona start a three-game set in Chase Field at 9:40 PM ET with Patrick Corbin starting for the Nationals against D-backs’ righty Zac Gallen. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Washington Nationals
at Arizona Diamondbacks

July 22, 2022 9:40 PM ET
Patrick Corbin vs Zac Gallen

WEATHER: Dome-y, 109°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

Yadiel Hernández - DH

6. Luis García - SS

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

For an Arizona Diamondbacs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Diamondbacks site: AZ Snakepit

LINEUPS:

