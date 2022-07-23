 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks: GameThread 96 of 162

Washington and Arizona play the second game of their three-game series at 8:10 PM ET tonight, with Aníbal Sánchez starting for the Nationals against Diamondbacks’ lefty Madison Bumgarner. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Arizona Diamondbacks

July 23, 2022 8:10 PM ET
Nationals Park

Aníbal Sánchez vs Madison Bumgarner

WEATHER: Dome-y, 108°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Lane Thomas - LF

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - DH

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Ehire Adrianza - SS

8. Tres Barrera - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP

• LINKS:

For an Arizona Diamondbacs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Diamondbacks site: AZ Snakepit

LINEUPS:

SÁNCHEZ VS THE DIAMONDBACKS:

BUMGARNER VS THE NATIONALS:

