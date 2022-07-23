Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks: GameThread 96 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Arizona Diamondbacks
July 23, 2022 8:10 PM ET
Nationals Park
Aníbal Sánchez vs Madison Bumgarner
WEATHER: Dome-y, 108°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Lane Thomas - LF
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Keibert Ruiz - DH
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Ehire Adrianza - SS
8. Tres Barrera - C
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Aníbal Sánchez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For an Arizona Diamondbacs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Diamondbacks site: AZ Snakepit
LINEUPS:
SÁNCHEZ VS THE DIAMONDBACKS:
BUMGARNER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
