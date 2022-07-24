 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks: GameThread 97 of 162

Washington and Arizona wrap up their three-game set in Chase Field at 4:10 PM ET this afternoon with Erick Fedde going for the Nationals against D-backs’ righty Corbin Martin. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Jordan Megenhardt/Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB via Getty Images

Washington Nationals
at Arizona Diamondbacks

July 24, 2022 4:10 PM ET
Erick Fedde vs Corbin Martin

WEATHER: Dome-y, 103°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Luis García - SS

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

For an Arizona Diamondbacs fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Diamondbacks site: AZ Snakepit

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE DIAMONDBACKS:

MARTIN VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

