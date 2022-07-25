 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 98 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles start a three-game series in Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET with Paolo Espino on the mound for the Nationals opposite Tony Gonsolin in the series opener in LA. FOLLOW: MASN 2; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 25, 2022 10:10 PM ET
Dodger Stadium

Paolo Espino vs Tony Gonsolin

WEATHER: Cloudy, 66°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Nelson Cruz - DH

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Luis García - SS

8. Keibert Ruiz - C

9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

LINEUPS:

ESPINO VS THE DODGERS:

GONSOLIN VS THE NATIONALS:

