Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 98 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Dodgers
July 25, 2022 10:10 PM ET
Dodger Stadium
WEATHER: Cloudy, 66°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Victor Robles - CF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Nelson Cruz - DH
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Luis García - SS
8. Keibert Ruiz - C
9. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
LINEUPS:
