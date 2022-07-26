 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 99 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles play the second game of their three-game set in Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against Dodgers’ right-hander Mitch White. FOLLOW: MASN 2; MLBN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 26, 2022 10:10 PM ET
Dodger Stadium

Josiah Gray vs Mitch White

WEATHER: Cloudy, 66°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - DH

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Luis García - SS

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Lane Thomas - RF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Los Angeles Dodgers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Dodgers site: True Blue LA

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE DODGERS:

WHITE VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

