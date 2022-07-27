 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 100 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles wrap up their three-game set in Chavez Ravine at 3:10 PM ET. Patrick Corbin starts for the Nationals against Dodgers’ lefty Andrew Heaney. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Dodgers

July 27, 2022 3:10 PM ET
Dodger Stadium

Patrick Corbin vs Andrew Heaney

WEATHER: Sunny, 80°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Victor Robles - CF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Nelson Cruz - DH

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Luis García - SS

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Tres Barrera - C

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE DODGERS:

HEANEY VS THE NATIONALS:

