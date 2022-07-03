 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 81 of 162

Washington and Miami play the third game of four with the Marlins in Nationals Park at 1:35 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound against Pablo López. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins

July 3, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Pablo López

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Luis García - SS

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Yadiel Hernández - LF

8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE MARLINS:

LÓPEZ VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

