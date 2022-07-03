Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 81 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins
July 3, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 83°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Luis García - SS
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Yadiel Hernández - LF
8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes
LINEUPS:
FEDDE VS THE MARLINS:
LÓPEZ VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...