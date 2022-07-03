Miami Marlins 7-4 over Washington Nationals for 3rd straight in D.C., 11th of 12 in 2022...

Fedde vs Miami:

Erick Fedde threw 91 pitches in 4 2⁄ 3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins in his April 27th outing at home in Nationals Park, and Washington’s 29-year-old, 2014 1st Round pick gave up three hits, three walks, and two earned runs in a 2-1 loss in the start.

His manager, Davey Martinez, talked after that turn in the rotation about the same things he’s talked about with Fedde all season, his struggles putting hitters away.

“What I did notice tonight, when he got to two strikes, he tried to hump up and throw that really nasty pitch,” Martinez said, “... and I talked a little bit when he came out of the game just about not doing that, just stay within yourself and make a good pitch.”

“Just make a good pitch, don’t try to make the turbo pitch, and you might get out of those situations in 3-4 pitches,” he added.

Fedde was super-efficient in the first two innings this afternoon, throwing 18 pitches total in retiring six in order, but he threw 17 pitches to the first three batters in the third, giving up a double and back-to-back walks, which loaded the bases, and one run scored on a force at second on a Jon Berti groundout, 1-0, before catcher Keibert Ruiz threw Berti out at second base on a stolen base attempt, and Joey Wendle grounded out to end a 26-pitch top of the inning, which left Fedde at 44 total.

Jon Berti leads @MLB in stolen bases.



Keibert Ruiz just caught Jon Berti stealing.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/7Kq7bGgDGK — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 3, 2022

After working around a two-out single in the fourth, Fedde gave up a two-out home run in the fifth, when he left a 2-2 curve up for Marlins’ third baseman Luke Williams, who hit it to left field, 406 feet, into the visitor’s bullpen for a solo shot and a 2-0 lead after four and a half.

Fedde worked around a leadoff walk in a 17-pitch sixth, and finished his day at 106 pitches, with just the two runs allowed on three hits, with three walks (again?), and six Ks (he had 5 in April’s start vs MIA)...

Erick Fedde’s Line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks, 1 HR, 106 P, 64 S, 7/1 GO/FO.

López vs the Nationals:

Pablo López, 26, tossed six scoreless in the first of two starts against the Nationals this year, but the Marlins’ starter was out after three innings in start No. 2, an 82-pitch outing in which he gave up four hits, three walks, and three earned runs before he was done.

“We had a game plan against Pablo,” Nats’ skipper Davey Martinez said after a 5-4 win in that game. “He’s a tremendous pitcher, but we wanted to see the ball up, not chase, and stay away from the changeup. His changeup is awesome. So we did a good job with that. I think we got him up to 84 pitches in three innings, so the boys did a great job with that.”

López worked around walks in each of the first two innings today, in his third start of 2022 against the Nationals, throwing 37 pitches total, and he took the mound with a 1-0 lead in the third, and got an inning-ending 5-6-3 DP to end a quick, eight-pitch frame after he plunked Victor Robles with one out.

Juan Soto walked for the second time in two trips to the plate against López to lead off the fourth, and the starter hit Josh Bell to put two on with no one out, but even after they got a break when the pitcher didn’t cover first on a potential DP grounder from Nelson Cruz, Luis García hit into a 3-2-1 (? I think) DP in the next at-bat, the third double play of the game. Still 1-0 Fish.

An 11-pitch, 1-2-3 fifth gave López five scoreless, and hitless, though there was traffic on the bases in the first five innings.

López started the sixth at 68 pitches with a 2-0 lead, and was up to 80 when he struck Lane Thomas out to end a 1-2-3 frame with eight straight outs overall.

Josh Bell broke up his no-hit bid when he lined a 2-2 fastball outside into left for an opposite field double in the first at-bat of the seventh, and Nelson Cruz lined one into the left-center gap for the second hit, driving in the Nationals’ first run with the RBI single, 2-1. Luis García connected for the Nats’ third hit of the game in the next at-bat, lining a double off the out-of-town scoreboard in right field on a 1-1 changeup up in the zone. Double No. 9 for García. Second and third, no outs. Keibert Ruiz popped up to third unproductively for out No. 1, but Yadiel Hernández stepped in next and battled for seven pitches, with the seventh catching him on the bottom of his hand for a hit-by-pitch which loaded the bases for Ehire Adrianza, who hit a sac fly to center off reliever Anthony Bass to tie it up, 2-2...

Pablo López’s Line: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks, 102 P, 58 S, 7/2 GO/FO.

Juan Soto Leaves Game:

Juan Soto walked in two plate appearances, and got thrown out in a rundown between third and home for the final out of the Nationals’ fourth, then he didn’t come out to play right for the top of the fifth, with Lane Thomas taking over out there. There was nothing obvious that happened for Soto, and no update from the club during the game.

MASN showed a highlight reel of Soto stretching his left knee out throughout the game, but we’ll have to wait for Davey Martinez’s post game presser to get more information...

Bullpen Action:

Mason Thompson was first out of the bullpen for the Nationals, taking over for Erick Fedde in the top of the seventh, and he retired the Marlins in order to keep it a 2-0 game.

It was tied at 2-2 after the Nationals scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Anthony Bass taking over for starter Pablo López with the bases loaded and one out and giving up a sac fly before he got out No. 3.

Kyle Finnegan got the top of the eighth for the Nationals, and retired the Marlins in order in a 19-pitch frame.

Steven Okert came on in the bottom of the eighth, and got two quick outs, but Josh Bell got hold of a 1-0 slider the lefty left up and in the middle of the zone, and Bell crushed it, hitting a 411-foot shot to left-center and deep into the seats for his 12th of 2022 and a 3-2 lead.

Tanner Rainey came on for the sudden save opportunity and retired the first two batters he faced, before walking Avisaíl García, and giving up a go-ahead, two-out, two-run home run by Jesús Sánchez, who crushed a 97 MPH 2-2 fastball, hitting it 373 feet to right field, into the first row of the upper deck above the bullpen. Jeez. 4-3 Marlins.

Marlins’ reliever Tanner Scott hit Keibert Ruiz and walked pinch hitter Maikel Franco with one out in the Nats’ half of the ninth. Alcides Escobar came on to run for Ruiz at second, with Ehire Adrianza at the plate.

Adrianza grounded into a force at second, but hustled to first to avoid the double play, and Victor Robles hit a game-tying RBI single over short in the next at-bat, to tie it at 4-4. César Hernández came up next, and K’d looking to send it to extras.

Carl Edwards, Jr. gave up a leadoff single Jacob Stallings which moved free runner Bryan De La Cruz over to third base, and Brian Anderson drove him in with a single, 5-4, and 6-4 on an RBI single by Jon Berti, and 7-4 on a Joey Wendle single.

Dylan Floro got the bottom of the tenth, and stranded the Nats’ free runner to end it.

Nationals now 29-52