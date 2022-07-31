Washington Nationals place Erick Fedde on 15-Day IL with right shoulder inflammation

Erick Fedde was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 15-Day IL with right shoulder inflammation before last night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Nationals Park.

Fedde went 11 days between starts his last two turns in the rotation, and he returned from the All-Star Break to give up a couple of runs in the first, and one more later on in a 4 2⁄ 3 -inning, 99-pitch outing against the Diamondbacks on the road in Phoenix, Arizona’s Chase Field last weekend

The 29-year-old, 2014 Washington Nationals’ first round pick told reporters after the outing there was a bit of readjusting to do in his first start of the second-half.

“Just shaking off the rust in that first inning, unfortunately,” Fedde said, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman after a 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

“But I kept the team in the game,” the starter added, “gave us a chance, and the boys pulled off a nice comeback win. It’s huge.”

“Fedde battled again,” manager Davey Martinez said after a 4-3 win over the D-backs.

“He gave us what he can. The pitch count, with Fedde once again, got up there,” and led to his early exit.

The outing extended a personal winless streak to five straight starts, over which he’d put up a 6.38 ERA, a 7.00 FIP, and .290/.382/.538 line against in 24 IP.

After he went on the IL on Saturday, Fedde talked with reporters, and the 29-year-old starter said he did feel something on the mound in Arizona.

“It just didn’t feel great throughout the game,” Fedde said, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

“But it was something I was trying to battle through. I didn’t want to go out there and not be at 100 percent and give the guys the best chance to win.”

“The next day it bothered him, he tried to throw his bullpen, it was bothering him,” Martinez said before Saturday’s game, when asked about the thinking which landed Fedde on the IL.

“So we’re just going to put him on the IL, see if we can get this thing to calm down, and hopefully it won’t take him long to rejoin the rotation.”

Martinez said there weren’t any obvious signs of an issue from Fedde in Chase Field, and he went back and rewatched the outing to see if they’d missed something.

“We looked back, his velo was still the same, everything was still the same,” the fifth-year manager said. “He said he didn’t feel right at the end of the game, and the next day he felt sore, more sore than normal, so like I said, he thought that he could pitch through it but it didn’t get any better, so after sitting with the trainers we thought it would be best to put him on the IL.”