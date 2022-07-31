 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals: GameThread 103 of 162

Washington and St. Louis wrap up their three-game set in D.C. at 1:35 PM ET with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against Cardinals’ starter Andre Pallante. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
National League Division Series Game One: Chicago Cubs v. Washington Nationals

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs St. Louis Cardinals

July 31, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Andre Pallante

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 85°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - CF

2. César Hernández - 2B

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Nelson Cruz - DH

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Luis García - SS

8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B

9. Tres Barrera - C

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a St. Louis Cardinals fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cardinals site: Viva El Birdos

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE CARDINALS: N/A

PALLANTE VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

