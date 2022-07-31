Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals: GameThread 103 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs St. Louis Cardinals
July 31, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 85°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Lane Thomas - CF
2. César Hernández - 2B
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Nelson Cruz - DH
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Luis García - SS
8. Ehire Adrianza - 3B
9. Tres Barrera - C
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a St. Louis Cardinals fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Cardinals site: Viva El Birdos
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE CARDINALS: N/A
PALLANTE VS THE NATIONALS: N/A
